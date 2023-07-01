Guns N’ Roses BST Hyde Park live review

Legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses have amassed millions of fans over the years since releasing their debut album ‘Appetite For Destruction’ in 1987. That album cover was one of the many that featured across the front of t-shirts at London’s Hyde Park for their BST Friday night show. The band have set the standard high for rock music since their inception and today proved their popularity across different generations with children, parents and grandparents attending the event.

Taking the stage at 7.20pm, they jumped straight into ‘It’s So Easy’, the second track of the aforementioned ‘Appetite For Destruction’. With Axl Rose exuding energy right from the start, he worked the crowd throughout the entire three hour performance. It’s worth discussing the elephant in the room though. After their recent Glastonbury performance Rose took some negative criticism on social media for his voice not being as strong as it once was and although there were small moments, after decades of rock it can be forgiven. The rest of the lineup which included Slash, Duff Mckagan, Richard Fortus and Frank Ferrer were tight and gelled well on stage.

Credit: Guilherme Nunes Cunha Neto

‘Bad Obsession’, ’Chinese Democracy’ and Velvet Revolver cover ‘Slither’ followed before the set really came alive with another earlier gem in ‘Mr Brownstone’. There would be plenty of time for classics throughout the 27 song set though and the well known ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ was slotted into the setlist next with Rose’s instantly recognisable ‘do you know where you are? You’re in the jungle baby’ provoking an enthusiastic response from the 60,000 strong crowd.

Throughout the performance, Rose switched outfits as often as Slash switched guitars with his clothing co-ordinating with each song. ‘Civil War’ featured his camouflage jacket teamed with his sparkling silver trousers and a Ukrainian flag patch which tied in with the video production element showing solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Keeping in sync with their ballads, ‘Live And Let Die’ was shown a lot of appreciation from fans as well as when Mckagan sung his version of The Stooges ’T.V Eye’. Other covers that featured in the set were ‘Down On The Farm’ by punk band UK Subs and ‘Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door’ by the masterful Bob Dylan.

Credit: Guilherme Nunes Cunha Neto

As you would expect, Slash had his moment to shine with a solo performance highlighting just how fantastic of a guitarist he still is. His signature top hat look could be seen recreated throughout the day by adoring fans and his solo piece captured the attention of the old, as well as the new Guns N’ Roses fans. Throughout the set he utilised his signature Gibson Les Paul, B.C Rich Warlock and even a couple of double necked guitars as well as his signature wah pedal and a talk box for some added flair.

It wasn’t all about Slash on the guitar though with Rose treating the audience to a special rendition of ‘November Rain’ towards the rear end of the set. Ironically, a drizzle came across London as he sat at his piano and with ‘Patience’ following, it was a nostalgic selection of songs for the 90’s fans.

It would always be a tough choice knowing what to end a set on with a band that has spanned decades however with Rose declaring that they weren’t going to do the ‘showbiz thing and walk on and off’, they finished the show with ‘Paradise City’, preceded by ‘Nighttrain and ‘Don’t Cry’. A wonderfully enthusiastic crowd made for in the words of Axl Rose ‘a bloody good time’. Guns N’ Roses certainly proved why they’re still giants of the rock world.

Set list: 1. It’s So Easy 2. Bad Obsession 3. Chinese Democracy 4. Slither (Velvet Revolver cover) 5. Mr. Brownstone 6. Welcome to the Jungle 7. Reckless Life 8. Double Talkin’ Jive 9. Pretty Tied Up 10. Hard Skool 11. Absurd 12. Estranged 13. Live and Let Die (Wings cover) 14. Rocket Queen 15. Down on the Farm (UK Subs cover) 16. You Could Be Mine 17. T.V. Eye (The Stooges cover) (Duff on lead vocals) 18. Anything Goes 19. Civil War 20. Sweet Child o’ Mine 21. November Rain 22. Patience 23. Coma 24. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (Bob Dylan cover) 25. Nightrain 26. Don’t Cry 27. Paradise City Performance date: 30th June 2023