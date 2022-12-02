Guns N’ Roses to headline BST Hyde Park in London in June 2023

Global rock phenomenon Guns N’ Roses will headline American Express® presents BST Hyde Park for the very first time on Friday 30 June. One of America’s most influential rock groups, Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese are heading to London for the 10th anniversary of BST Hyde Park. Tickets go on general sale on Wednesday 7 December at 10am.

Having sold over 100 million records worldwide, Guns N’ Roses are one of the biggest selling acts in history. With two No.1 albums and four Top 5 albums on the Billboard charts, the band were inducted into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 and are AMA, Billboard and MTV Award winners.

Their debut record, 1987’s critically acclaimed Appetite For Destruction, became the best-selling debut album of all time in the US, featuring Top 10 singles ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, ‘Paradise City’, and No.1 iconic track ‘Sweet Child o’ Mine’. Bringing those colossal hits and the energy of 100 bands at once in their epic live shows, Guns N’ Roses are currently touring in Australia before heading to London for American Express presents BST Hyde Park.

Guns N’ Roses join previously announced Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Billy Joel,P!NK with special guest Gwen Stefani, Take Thatand BLACKPINK on the BST Hyde Park billing for 2023 so far.

2022’s BST Hyde Park saw three monumental weekends of music; the Rocketman himself Elton John performed as a part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, The Rolling Stones were reunited with Hyde Park for two incredible sell out nights, with an emotional and triumphant tribute to the late Charlie Watts. London’s global star Adele brought it home for two shows with an incredible all female line up. The Sunday vibes were offered up by Americana legends Eagles and Pearl Jam provided two packed nights of rock n roll. Finally, one of Britain’s best loved groups, Duran Duran, closed the final night with a day of singalong smash hits.

American Express® Cardmembers can take advantage of the first presale from 10am GMT on Friday 2 December to 9am GMT on Wednesday 7 December.



Tickets will go on general sale at 10am GMT on Wednesday 7 December.

