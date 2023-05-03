Nat Myers unveils new single ‘Ramble No More’

Nat Myers has released new single ‘Ramble No More’, previewing his upcoming debut album ‘Yellow Peril’.

Produced by Dan Auerback, ‘Yellow Peril’ will be released on 23rd June 2023 on Easy Eye Sound. ‘Ramble No More’ arrives with a video directed by Damien Bray and shot by actor Jason Momoa in Hawaii.

‘‘Ramble No More’ was recorded in Auerbach’s Nashville home and was co-written by Myers and Auerbach with Pat McLaughlin – a hero of Nat’s for his collaborations with John Prine, Taj Mahal and many more. The song has also been dedicated to another hero of Myers, the Depression-era Delta blues pioneer Tommy McClennan.

Myers says: “Outta love and admiration for the late Tommy McClennan, his deep blue sea is the height of sound, bout them new days when I can’t sit still, and the love you thought was a beach starts going quick to mud. Them questions, them daring moments where you stand outside your true love’s sanctuary, and the door swing open no more.”

‘Yellow Peril’ is a 10-song album that is rooted in a passion for the blues that began while Myers was immersing himself in the world of American poetry, “it dawned on me that the real epics were being told by these itinerant musicians from the ’30s and ’40s, even before recorded sound. That’s when I did my deep dive into the blues, so I could write my own epic,” Nat recalls.

Myers was the recent subject of a WNYC retrospective on the contemporary state of the blues, with host John Schaefer comparing the material on ‘Yellow Peril’ to ‘the great Delta bluesmen’ and specifically Charley Patton’s ‘High Water Everywhere’. Patton used ‘High Water Everywhere’ to recount the great Mississippi River flood of 1927 and how African-Americans were left to fend for themselves – not unlike Myers shining a light on the injustice of the AAPI experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.