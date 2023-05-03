‘Funko Fusion’: the popular figures join forces for a new game

10:10 Games in collaboration with Funko, LLC and Universal Games and Digital Platforms, is bringing Funko Pop! Vinyl to life in new game ‘Funko Fusion’.

Iconic characters from ‘Jurassic World’, ‘Back to the Future’, ‘The Umbrella Academy’, ‘The Thing’, ‘Child’s Play 2’, ‘Masters of the Universe’, and other blockbusters come to life in Funko Pop! form in this wild new take on action-adventure games.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be able to show everyone what the team here at 10:10 Games has been up to,” says Arthur Parsons, 10:10 Games’ Design Director and Co-founder. “Harnessing the incredible properties we’ve been entrusted with by our partners at Universal Games and Digital Platforms, bringing them together into a gaming experience that is incredibly fun, surprising, authentic, and celebrates fandom like never before, all experienced through a Funko lens.”

“Funko is a leader in bringing characters to life through POP! and other unique product types, but ‘Funko Fusion’ takes things to a whole new level and gives our fans the ability to interact with their favorite characters like never before,” says Dolly Ahluwalia, Funko’s SVP of Licensing and Emerging Brands. “Working with Universal Games and Digital Platforms on this project was a dream of ours, as their IP is like none other, with characters that appeal to all ages. This trailer is a taste of what folks can expect, and we couldn’t be more excited to work with our partner 10:10 Games toward an expected initial release in early 2024.”

“’Funko Fusion’ offers a diverse collection of NBCUniversal characters that will immerse players in an experience that stays true to Funko’s DNA,” said Jim Molinets, SVP of Production, Universal Games and Digital Platforms. “Featuring a fresh take on the mash-up genre, the game will connect fans with some of their favorite brands and key story moments in remarkable ways.”

‘Funko Fusion’ features dozens of playable characters in Funko Pop! form from popular NBCUniversal stories, in addition to other properties, each with their own unique personalities and abilities. Online multiplayer adds even more chaos to the mix, allowing up to four players to team up and battle enemies, explore vast environments, and solve intriguing puzzles.

‘Funko Fusion’ is the debut title from 10:10 Games, a studio co-founded by five-time BAFTA award winner and TT Games founder Jon Burton and a team of experienced developers known for their work on brick-based games.

The game is expected to be released in 2024 on PC and console.