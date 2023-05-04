‘Hogwarts Legacy’: watch the music video for ‘Will I Fly (Isidora’s Song)’

Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software have released a vocal music video for ‘Will I Fly (Isidora’s Song)’ inspired by events from ‘Hogwarts Legacy’.

The haunting song performed by Utah-based recording artist Dune Moss is set alongside gameplay footage of Isidora, who faces harrowing choices about her own perception, the use of Ancient Magic and its curative potential. ‘Will I Fly (Isidora’s Song)’ is available now from WaterTower Music across all digital streaming platforms.

On 5th May at 5pm BST, Dune Moss will be appearing in the ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Twitch livestream. The Professor Ronen Cosmetic Set and the Merlin’s Cloak Cosmetic will be available through Twitch drops that day, timed to the PlayStation4 and Xbox One release.

Moss began vocal training at age 12 and she appeared in the Top 40 on ‘American Idol’ in 2021. She is also feature on ‘Overture to the Unwritten’ on the ‘Hogwarts Legacy (Original Video Game Soundtrack)’.

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ invites players to embark on an epic journey as a fifth-year student at Hogwarts, gifted with a rare ability to tap into ancient, powerful magic much like Isidora. Guided by the Wizard’s Field Guide and unique instruction from professors and other characters, fans will uncover a compelling storyline filled with thrilling challenges and mysteries. Developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey Games label, ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ introduces an original story that puts players at the center of their own wizarding world adventure.

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ launched on PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on 10th February and is coming to PlayStation4 and Xbox One on 5th May and Nintendo Switch on 25th July.