Funko launches ‘Something Wild’ card games with Disney

Funko has launched a new line of card games in collaboration with Disney.

‘Something Wild’ gives players an exciting twist on classic trick-taking card games for ages 6 years and up, between 2 to 4 players.

It also has a collectible surprise element – they all come with one of Funko’s Pop! Vinyl figures, in a collectible mini Pop! size. Each game costs £7.99 and you can choose from the following Disney classics:

The Little Mermaid

Toy Story

Mickey & Friends

Disney’s Villains

Aladdin

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Credit: Funko

So how do you play?

Each player is given 3 cards, the rest of the pack is placed face down next to the power cards Each player takes a turn and takes the top card of the deck and adds it to their hand Place one card from your hand face up in front of you – if it’s the same colour as the power card then you get to take the Pop! figure To win, you need to get a set of 3 cards of any colour with the same number or 3 cards with the same colour with the numbers in order Once you win, you get to pick a power card which can help with your game play or score points The first player to win 3 power cards is the winner!

(Each set comes with 45 character cards, 10 power cards, and 1 x mini Pop! to collect.)

All the ‘Something Wild’ card sets can be combined for even more fun!