Funko Europe to launch Pokémon Pop! Vinyl figures in Europe for the first time

Funko is partnering with The Pokémon Company International to launch a Pokémon collection of Pop! Vinyl figures from this October.

Pokémon, the Japanese phenomenon is one of the world’s largest entertainment franchises and has been for over 20 years. The Pokémon family of products includes video games, trading card games, an animated TV series, movies and consumer products loved the world over.

The first releases will Pikachu and Bulbasaur Pop! Vinyl figures from October, with further additions to follow in 2021. The first collection of figures will consist of a Pikachu 4” Pop! Vinyl, a Pikachu 10” Pop! Vinyl, a Bulbasaur 4” Pop! Vinyl and a Bulbasaur 10” Pop! Vinyl.

Andy Oddie, Managing Director of Funko (EMEA) said, “One of the most exciting new opportunities for Funko this side of the Atlantic, we are beyond delighted to bring the Pokémon Pop! Vinyl line to life for our European fans. This is just the beginning, watch this space.”

Mathieu Galante, Licensing Director at The Pokémon Company International (EMEA) added, “Both Pokémon and Funko are iconic pop culture brands and as such are thrilled that this collaboration will, for the first time, provide fans across Europe the opportunity to add a new dimension to their Pokémon experience.”

The Pikachu and Bulbasaur Pop! Vinyl figures will be available to purchase from October from leading European retailers; Smyths Toys Superstores (UK & Ireland), Toys Center (Italy), Fnac (France), Müller (Germany), Salling Group – Bilka BR and Føtex (Nordics) and El Corte Inglés (Spain).