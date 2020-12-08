Connect with us

New series of ‘Friends’ Funko Pop! figures coming in January

Seven new figures are being released.

Published

Friends Funko Pop!
Credit: Funko

Friends‘ may have been off air for longer than it ran but that’s not stopping it from finding a whole new audience on Netflix, keeping it as popular as ever!

In January a new set of ‘Friends’ Funko! Pop! figures are being released. The new set features the characters donning some of their most memorable outfits from the series, and you can also get your hands on Central Perk’s Gunther too.

Remember Cowboy Joey? Rachel in her pink dress? Chandler dressed up as a bunny? Music video Phoebe? Monica dressed as Catwoman? Or Ross in a Sputnik fancy dress costume?

Well they’re all here in Funko Pop! form, ready to be added to any Friends fans collections, and Funko TV lovers!

Take a look at them in our gallery below:

Credit: Funko

The Funko Pop! ‘Friends’ figures are available from January 2021 on www.FunkoEurope.com.

