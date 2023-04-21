Jordana Bryant – ‘Jordana Bryant’ EP review

Teenage Country/Pop artist Jordana Bryant has a wisdom that belies her tender age which you can hear it all over the songs on this lush, slick and classy EP. The daughter of a guitarist, music has been in her blood from birth. Bryant is already making moves in Nashville: she’s recently signed to Riser House Records and has amassed over 20 million views of her original music online on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. We last caught up with Jordana a year ago, almost to the day, and you can read that interview here.

This release, her self-titled EP, is a lush sounding, slick project that touches largely on the relatable themes of heartbreak, relationship angst and mental health – something incredibly pertinent to the mid-twenties demographic that it is aimed at. ‘Wholly’ opens proceedings with atmospheric production and big keyboard vibes as Bryant sings about being ‘seen’. ‘I see all the demons and secret pieces of me but you see me wholly,’ she sings as the song builds to an epic, expansive chorus that highlights the strength of Bryant’s vocals incredibly well. It’s mature, esoteric stuff for someone so young yet it feels natural and organic.

Elsewhere heartbreak is largely the order of things. ‘Don’t Know You Anymore’ sees Bryant exclaiming that, ‘You changed into this person overnight,’ as the early Kelsea Ballerini meets Taylor Swift vibes begin to seep through. Slick melodies built upon a bed of driving drums and electric guitar help embed this track into your consciousness, just like they do on similar tracks ‘U Don’t Get 2’ and ‘Too Much Too Soon’.

‘U Don’t Get 2’ is awash in Poppy, lighter vibes built around a catchy melody and a really likeable chorus. ‘My heart was in your hands, I gave you one chance, but U don’t get 2,’ Bryant sings on this lyrically sharp song designed to be sung into hairbrush microphones in bedrooms everywhere. ‘Too Much Too Soon’, meanwhile, is possibly the strongest and most original song on the EP. Acoustic guitars and Bryant’s vocals create an intimate atmosphere until the drums kick in and the song builds to a restrained and classy chorus. The highlight of the song comes in the final third when it takes a left-of-field turn based around the mantra / melody about being ‘all in and being carefree falling.’ It’s a clever and impactful touch that drives the song towards it’s end in some style.

The EP is rounded out by two further songs. ‘Penniless and Broke’ is another lighter song that plays with the conventions and melody of Pop, Country and R&B before hitting home with it’s early Kelsea Ballerini-esque chorus which sees Bryant frustrated and sad as she sings, ‘I would have loved you at your worst,’ to the guy that has walked away. It’s another deep-dive into the mindsets and motives of guys in their 20’s – a theme that features most prevalently across the whole of this EP. ‘Breathe’, meanwhile, is a clever, sensitive and powerful look at mental health, resilience and self belief. Acoustic guitars and Bryant’s strong vocals are enough to drive this song forward, alongside the impactful lyrics, as Bryant encourages people to know their inner strength and know how much they are loved by the people around them. A restrained yet uplifting chorus is the cherry on top here and the serious subject matter is handled with deft care and a wisdom that belies Bryant’s tender years.

Jordana Bryant’s self titled EP is a slick, melodic project that highlights just what a clever writer and sharp observationist of human nature she is. It’s dripping in melody and full of clever lyrics that are cinematic in nature. She’s telling stories of love, heartbreak and strength in a relatable and engaging way. Every song on this EP has something interesting to say but you’ll also be singing along to them in a carefree and uplifting way. She’s by no means the finished article but there is a talent and a skill here that needs to be nurtured carefully because the potential for Bryant to go on and become a real artist of worth and impact is undoubtedly there and on show across every song on this likeable EP.

Tracklist: 1. Wholly 2. U Don’t Get 2 3. Too Much Too Soon 4. Penniless and Broke 5. Don’t Know You Anymore 6. Breathe Record Label: River House Records Release Date: April 21st Buy ‘Jordana Bryant’ now.