Watch: Colbie Caillat debuts new single ‘Worth It’

Colbie Caillat has released her new single ‘Worth It’, her first solo material since 2016.

The song was written by Caillat with Liz Rose and AJ Pruis. It is produced by Jamie Kenney and is a heartwarming, honest reflection on a past relationship. Even though the two people have gone their separate ways, they’re still able to acknowledge the beauty and authenticity of their time together.

The video was shot by director Patrick Tracy and it features Caillat singing in front of a vast rural landscape in her home state of Tennessee while two dancers’ silhouettes can be seen performing a beautiful routine in the background.

‘Worth It’ premiered on Taste of Country/The Boot on Thursday. “I had a vision for this music video to capture the emotion of the lyrics through dance – I think it’s one of the most beautiful ways of expression,” Caillat told them. “There are ebbs and flows between two people coming together and drifting apart.”

Caillat can next be seen on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ on 26th April where she’ll perform ‘Worth It’ for the first time on broadcast television.

‘Worth It’ marks Caillat’s first solo release since her 2016 album ‘The Malibu Sessions’. The song is the first of several new songs that she will be sharing from her upcoming album.

With more than 15 billion streams under her belt, she most recently released music as one of the lead vocalists of Gone West. The group released a critically acclaimed album in 2020 featuring their GOLD-certified single ‘What Could Have Been’ and viral hit ‘I’m Never Getting Over You’.