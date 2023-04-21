Katy Hurt releases bluesy new song ‘What Have You Got to Lose’

UK based Country singer Katy Hurt has today (Friday 21st April) released her new song ‘What You You Got to Lose’. Following on from previous songs like ‘Sounds Good In A Bar’, ‘The Kiss’ and ‘Wish I Could Give You Up’, ‘What Have You Got to Lose’ is the next song to be released from Katy’s upcoming debut album.

“What Have You Got To Lose” is the captivating new country soul single from Katy Hurt’s upcoming debut album. Produced by Juno award-winning Murray Pulver and recorded at Stereobus Studios in Winnipeg, this heartwarming track showcases the power of love and the strength of commitment. With its powerful lyrics, “What Have You Got To Lose” tells a story of resilience and unwavering dedication that will leave listeners feeling hopeful and inspired. It’s a bluesy, late night hotel-bar vibing kind of song that really shows the rich, lush vibrancy that Hurt has in her vocals and the slick, powerful ear for a melody that she has in her writing too.

“We wanted to create something that would really resonate with people,” Katy explained. “The lyrics are all about taking risks and stepping out of your comfort zone, whilst knowing that you can have the safety net of a strong relationship to fall back on. I think that’s something that a lot of people hope for in love.”