HomeMusicOlly Murs to livestream 'Best Night of Your Life' from Manchester AO...
Olly Murs
Credit: Edward Cooke

Olly Murs to livestream ‘Best Night of Your Life’ from Manchester AO Arena in May

Music
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Olly Murs will livestream ‘Best Night of Your Life’ live from Manchester’s AO Arena on Friday 5th May 2023 it has been announced.

The performance will be his last on the ‘Marry Me’ tour before he marries his fiancée Amelia Tank. Produced by Driift, this very special night will be livestreamed globally and in real time from Manchester at 8.45pm BST / 9.45pm CEST / 3.45pm EDT on Friday 5th May. 

VIP ticket holders will also get the chance to experience the ultimate pre-gig game show – ‘Mr & Mrs Murs!’ Olly and Amelia will go head-to-head and test their knowledge of each other in a fun game packed full of juicy questions asked by a team of serious Murs experts – THE FANS. Send in your burning questions and enter into a chance to feature in the show.

Tickets grant access to the livestream, and to the unlimited, on-demand, replays which will be available for 3 days only after the live show has ended.  VIP tickets will be available for purchase and include access to view the exclusive pre-concert game show ‘Mr and Mrs Murs’ at 8.00pm.

Olly says; “I’m so excited to be streaming my last arena show of the Marry Me tour before I tie the knot. I’m so proud of the show we’ve put together for this, it’s a lot of fun and I can’t wait for people to be able to watch it. I’ll definitely have a few surprises up my sleeve too!!”

Murs released his latest album ‘Marry Me’ in 2022 along with lead single ‘Die of a Broken Heart’. Over his career he’s released 6x multi-platinum albums, had 4 number one UK albums, 4 number one UK singles and amassed more than 6 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

His full list of live dates for the year is:

April

Fri 21st            Glasgow, OVO Hydro
Sat 22nd        Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Mon 24th        Cardiff, International Arena SOLD OUT 
Tues 25th        Cardiff, International Arena
Thu 27th        Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Fri 28th            Leeds, First Direct Arena
Sat 29th        London, The O2 Arena

May
Mon 1st        Bournemouth, International Centre SOLD OUT 
Tue 2nd        Brighton, Brighton Centre
Thu 4th            Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
Fri 5th            Manchester AO Arena

June
Fri 9th            Ireland, Cork, Live @ The Marquee
Sat 10th        Ireland, Belfast, Live @ The Botanic Gardens

August
Fri 18th            Newmarket, Newmarket Racecourse
Sat 19th        Newbury, Newbury Racecourse
Sun 20th        Stoke On Trent, Trentham Gardens (Trentham Live)
Tues 22nd        Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
Wed 23rd        Scarborough, Scarborough Open Air Theatre
Fri 25th            Margate, Margate Summer Series
Sat 26th        Doncaster, Yorkshire Wildlife Park (Wild Live Festival)
Sun 27th        Colchester, Colchester Castle Park
Mon 28th        Plymouth Pavilions

Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.
Previous article
The Chicks, Frank Turner and James Bay confirmed as special guests for Bruce Springsteen at BST Hyde Park

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Advertisement
Entertainment Focus

UK-based entertainment site offering news, reviews, interviews, features and much more!

info@entertainment-focus.com

Latest articles

Popular Categories

Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy