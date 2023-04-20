Olly Murs to livestream ‘Best Night of Your Life’ from Manchester AO Arena in May

Olly Murs will livestream ‘Best Night of Your Life’ live from Manchester’s AO Arena on Friday 5th May 2023 it has been announced.

The performance will be his last on the ‘Marry Me’ tour before he marries his fiancée Amelia Tank. Produced by Driift, this very special night will be livestreamed globally and in real time from Manchester at 8.45pm BST / 9.45pm CEST / 3.45pm EDT on Friday 5th May.

VIP ticket holders will also get the chance to experience the ultimate pre-gig game show – ‘Mr & Mrs Murs!’ Olly and Amelia will go head-to-head and test their knowledge of each other in a fun game packed full of juicy questions asked by a team of serious Murs experts – THE FANS. Send in your burning questions and enter into a chance to feature in the show.

Tickets grant access to the livestream, and to the unlimited, on-demand, replays which will be available for 3 days only after the live show has ended. VIP tickets will be available for purchase and include access to view the exclusive pre-concert game show ‘Mr and Mrs Murs’ at 8.00pm.

Olly says; “I’m so excited to be streaming my last arena show of the Marry Me tour before I tie the knot. I’m so proud of the show we’ve put together for this, it’s a lot of fun and I can’t wait for people to be able to watch it. I’ll definitely have a few surprises up my sleeve too!!”

Murs released his latest album ‘Marry Me’ in 2022 along with lead single ‘Die of a Broken Heart’. Over his career he’s released 6x multi-platinum albums, had 4 number one UK albums, 4 number one UK singles and amassed more than 6 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

His full list of live dates for the year is:

April

Fri 21st Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Sat 22nd Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Mon 24th Cardiff, International Arena SOLD OUT

Tues 25th Cardiff, International Arena

Thu 27th Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Fri 28th Leeds, First Direct Arena

Sat 29th London, The O2 Arena

May

Mon 1st Bournemouth, International Centre SOLD OUT

Tue 2nd Brighton, Brighton Centre

Thu 4th Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Fri 5th Manchester AO Arena

June

Fri 9th Ireland, Cork, Live @ The Marquee

Sat 10th Ireland, Belfast, Live @ The Botanic Gardens

August

Fri 18th Newmarket, Newmarket Racecourse

Sat 19th Newbury, Newbury Racecourse

Sun 20th Stoke On Trent, Trentham Gardens (Trentham Live)

Tues 22nd Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Wed 23rd Scarborough, Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Fri 25th Margate, Margate Summer Series

Sat 26th Doncaster, Yorkshire Wildlife Park (Wild Live Festival)

Sun 27th Colchester, Colchester Castle Park

Mon 28th Plymouth Pavilions