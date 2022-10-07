Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

Olly Murs returns with new album ‘Marry Me’ and UK tour dates

Murs is back with first album in four years and a UK tour as well.

Published

Olly Murs
Credit: Edward Cooke

After recently signing to EMI Records, chart-topping star Olly Murs is back with the release of ‘Marry Me’, his first new studio album in over four years, and the 7th of his career, on December 2nd.

‘Die Of A Broken Heart’ opens the album, and arrives as the first single. From the opening notes, you can hear why – it’s an instant ear-worm, a one-listen-and-you’re-hooked pop-reggae outlier. As Olly describes it: “It has that steel drum at the intro, which just gets in your head straight away. It has a very Gotye, ‘Somebody I Used to Know’ feel to it, with a touch of The Police – and just a coolness to it. That really excited me.”

Murs jumped in to this album, committing to writing and recording it solely with David Stewart and Jessica Agombar, who between them have had roaring success writing for BTS. One album, three writers and no features. “I’ve never done this before. It felt weird writing with the same people constantly. But I loved the routine, and the consistency. We just kept writing good songs. They had a great vibe and an enthusiasm, and a hunger”

The singer, songwriter and solid-gold pop star has been all over our screens recently. He’s been front and centre as host of ITV’s Starstruck, then, he returned to the big swivelly chair on The Voice. But in the artist world – the world that forged him, Olly has been off the radar for over four years. Now, the musician who had four Number One singles and four Number One albums in a near-back-to-back run after bursting onto the scene with his double-platinum self-titled debut in 2010, is well and truly back.

Tickets for Olly’s 2023 UK arena tour are available via pre-sale on Wednesday, October 12th for anyone who pre-orders the album, and on general sale Friday, October 14th at 9.00am HERE.

April
Fri 21st                          Glasgow, OVO Hydro
Sat 22nd                      Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Mon 24th                     Cardiff, International Arena
Thu 27th                       Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Fri 28th                         Leeds, First Direct Arena
Sat 29th                        London, The O2

May
Mon 1st                        Bournemouth, International Centre
Tue 2nd                        Brighton, Brighton Centre
Thu 4th                         Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
Fri 5th                           Manchester AO Arena
Sat 6th                         Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Essex County Essex County

EF Country

Essex County – Self-Titled EP review

Cracking set of Rock-meets-Country songs from UK brothers.

7 days ago
Adam Durtiz / Counting Crows Adam Durtiz / Counting Crows

Music

Adam Duritz of Counting Crows talks ‘Butter Miracle’ EP, tricky setlists & industry changes ahead of their UK tour

Counting Crows are back in the UK soon after what seems like an age - we catch up with Adam Duritz.

3 days ago
KAKU: Ancient Seal KAKU: Ancient Seal

Games & Tech

‘KAKU: Ancient Seal’: coming to PC, PS5 & PS4 in 2023

Play the demo now for this new open-world adventure.

6 days ago
Russell Dickerson Russell Dickerson

EF Country

Russell Dickerson announces the release of his new album & drops new song ‘I Wonder’

RD3 is on the way as is his UK tour.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you