The Best Musical Online Slot Games You Can Play

To be perceived as a quality experience, a slot game must cater to our auditory and visual senses. After all, it’s the emotional aspect of it that creates lasting memories and takes us to a different place. And what subgenre would be better suited for rocking our socks off than slots that are thematically dedicated to some of the greatest rock heroes and bands of all time?

Below, we will review 3 BetMGM casino slots that perfectly fit the bill and give you an overview of what makes them worth playing.

Guns’N Roses

Hard rock has a name, and it’s Guns N’ Roses, one of the most influential bands ever. In this BetMGM casino slots title of the same name, you can join Slash, Axl, and Duff on a musical spectacle that left its signature mark on the rock and roll scene in the 80s.

Starting with the basics, this video slot has 5 reels and 20 paylines. The band logo is not just for show – it acts as a wildcard symbol that can replace other symbols and, in doing so, help you form a winning combination. Appetite for Destruction, named after their debut studio album, is another wild symbol to look for.

In addition, there are three unlockable bonuses in the game:

– Crowd-pleaser bonus where you can decide by clicking

– Encore Free spins that give you 10 spins free of charge

– Bonus wheel that grants cool prizes

It’s worth noting that the game stays true to its core; in the intro, you’re greeted by a mesmerizing musical that sets the stage for what’s about to happen next. During the spins, 5 classic GNR songs will be playing in the background, a massive fan service. The entire theme reflects the rock and roll genre, with the band’s iconic members appearing on the screen in the form of different symbols you’ll encounter. Let’s rock!

Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix, the iconic strat-wrangling guitarist, now has a slot game. Featuring 5 reels and 20 paylines, it’s quite a treat, and the 6 bonuses on top only sweeten the deal. To form a winning combination, matching just 3 symbols will suffice across any of the 20 paylines. For the 2 highest-value symbols, you only need a pair!

BetMGM Casino WV allows you to participate in the fun for as little as 20 pennies, thus accommodating any budget. If you can’t be bothered with having to click, there’s an auto spin feature (you can cancel it at any time to regain full control).

Those who like to stretch the value of their dollar will be pleased to know that the Jimi Hendrix slot has an RTP of 96.9%, above the typical industry average. The biggest potential prize you can get equals 400 times your bet size.

Thematically, it’s got those hippy-style flower power vibes all over it, the subculture’s main motto, and the name of the famous festival. If you remember Woodstock, a groundbreaking rock and roll event that will forever stay in our hearts, this one has a similar feel.

As you spin the reels, classic rock hits will be blasting in the background, all the way from Purple Haze to Foxey Lady. The symbols reflect the style, too, so you’ll encounter classic hippy icons like flowers, hearts, and records, as well as a red guitar, the game’s most valuable symbol. The Jimi Hendrix symbol acts as a wildcard.

Motörhead

This is one of NetEnt’s many slot game titles from their iconic Rocks series. Featuring 5 reels and 76 paylines, the lowest entry price is 20 pennies, so anyone and everyone can get rocking with this BetMGM WV casino title. It’s got all the classic slot components like wildcard symbols and 3 bonus features on the gameplay side:

– Mystery Reel feature that conjures up a stacked reel of symbols

– Free Spins feature that grants 10 free spins

– A bomber feature that places 15 mystery symbols as a screen overlay

Thematically, you get to join the legendary Lemmy Kilmister on yet another wild ride, the frontman of Motörhead, the band that has forever cemented its roots in the rock and roll Hall of Fame. With 30 million record sales, the members undoubtedly set an example to follow. The band even has its own Premium Dark Rum, which received the gold award at 2020’s Rum & Cachaça Masters.

Thematically, the game remains true to the band’s spirit with its rock mode that turns the music up as you play, not to mention the classic Motörhead symbols such as the Ace of Spades, a reference to one of their hit songs. As you might have guessed, it’s a wildcard symbol.

Variance-wise, the title rests somewhere in the middle. If you get lucky enough, you could take home 570 times the sum of your initial bet.

Conclusion

And that just about wraps up our musical online slot game reviews! If these amazing musicians have inspired you to pick an instrument, you’ll also love to play these thematically focused slots.