Olly Murs – ‘Marry Me’ review

Four years have passed since Olly Murs released his last album, ‘You Know I Know’, which was a 2-disc featuring new material and the singer’s greatest hits. Since appearing on The X-Factor in 2009, where he finished second, Murs has gone on to be one of the UK’s most successful male artists but he’s also suffered from the chart changes that have added streaming to the sales tallies. None of the singles from his last two albums have hit the Top 10, something Murs used to regularly do, and his album sales, while still strong, haven’t hit the multi-platinum status of his first four albums.

For his seventh studio album, ‘Marry Me’, Murs has moved record labels and this is his first project released via EMI. Ahead of the release the singles ‘Die of a Broken Heart’ and ‘I Hate You When You’re Drunk’ have been unveiled but as of yet neither has charted. This marks the first time in Murs’ career that this has happened but perhaps it also suggests that the star’s appeal is now of the audience that don’t stream. All eyes will be on ‘Marry Me’ to see how it performs in the run-up to Christmas and beyond, so does the record pack enough of a punch to get Murs back on top?

Lead single ‘Die of a Broken Heart’ is a solid slice of pop inspired by The Police with a little hint of the reggaeton craze that’s made global superstars of the likes of Bad Bunny and Maluma. The song is sufficiently different from what Murs has released before without alienating fans of his signature sound. ‘Die of a Broken Heart’ sets the tone for a mostly upbeat record that feels celebratory and packs plenty of strong pop moments. Second song ‘I Found Her’ leans into an 80s groove with Murs launching into a sing-a-long chorus that’s sure to become a highlight when he hits the road on tour next year.

Murs doesn’t stray too far from what you’d expect from him but he does deliver plenty of variety across ‘Marry Me’. The OneRepublic-like ‘25’ mixes sparse beats and piano before exploding into an epic chorus, ‘Dancing On Cars’ is a funky dancefloor moment, and the title track ‘Marry Me’ takes a few pointers from Bruno Mars for a hand-clap driven soulful-pop moment. ‘I Hate You When You’re Drunk’, the album’s second single, leans into Murs’ fun side as he tells a loved one to maybe reconsider their alcohol intake as he tires of their drunken antics.

The highlight on the record is the falsetto-filled disco moment ‘Don’t Stop Dancing’. It’s a pure euphoric pop moment that is infectious, shiny and a pure sugar rush. This is the kind of song Murs excels at and you can almost hear him smiling through the speakers as he sings. It’s Murs at his absolute best.

The album closes with a ballad, the only one on the record, called ‘Let Me Just Say’. Murs hasn’t always pushed his vocal to the fore of his music but he does so on this song, which pairs his voice with piano. To my ears, it sounds like Murs has been working on his range and that’s reflected here. It’s actually a nice change to hear something a little more heartfelt and stripped-back.

‘Marry Me’ is the album that Murs needed to make. He’s been gone from the pop scene for too long and this album will remind fans why they’ve loved him all these years. It’s classic Olly Murs with a few twists, and it’s the kind of record you can put on while you’re doing pretty much anything. It’ll have your toes tapping and you’ll be singing along in no time. Welcome back Olly, we (and pop) have certainly missed you!

Track list: 1. Die of a Broken Heart 2. I Found Her 3. Go Ghost 4. 25 5. Dancing on Cars 6. Do Me Like That 7. Marry Me 8. Best Night Of Your Life 9. I Hate You When You’re Drunk 10. Don’t Stop Dancing 11. Let Me Just Say Record label: EMI Release date: 2nd December 2022 Buy ‘Marry Me’ now

