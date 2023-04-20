The Chicks, Frank Turner and James Bay confirmed as special guests for Bruce Springsteen at BST Hyde Park

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band has confirmed their special guests for their upcoming headline shows at American Express presents BST Hyde Park on Thursday 6th and Saturday 8th July 2023.

The Chicks and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls will join on Thursday and The Chicks and James Bay on the Saturday.

Joining Springsteen and The E Street Band on both days, The Chicks, formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, is one of the most iconic female country music bands of all time. Made up of Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire and Natalie Maines, The Chicks have won 13 Grammy Awards and are one of the best selling all-female groups in history. Their album, Taking the Long Way Round, made them the first female band in chart history to have three albums debut at No. 1 in the US. Their special appearances at BST Hyde Park is part of their world tour The Chicks Tour promoting their 2020 album, ‘Gaslighter’, their first new album since 2006.

Bringing some British representation to the American powerhouse lineup, the genre bending Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls will join Springsteen and The E Street Band and The Chicks on Thursday 6th July. The Hampshire born punk and folk singer will be accompanied by his backing band, which consists of Ben Lloyd, Tarrant Anderson, Matt Nasir and Callum Green. Having started his career as the vocalist of post-hardcore band Million Dead, Turner began his celebrated solo career alongside The Sleeping Souls in 2005. Since then, Turner has released 9 studio albums, with his most recent, ‘FTHC’, reaching No 1 in the UK charts. His BST debut will be another stop on his ‘Never Ending Tour of Everywhere’.

Three time Grammy Award nominee and two time BRIT Award winner James Bay comes to BST hot off the back of his third studio album, ‘Leap’. The British singer-songwriter launched his career in 2014 with debut album Chaos and the Calm, featuring the platinum single ‘Hold Back the River’. The album went to number one in the UK, and won him the BRIT Awards for British Male Solo Artist (2016) and Critics’ Choice (2015), and Grammy nominations for Best New Artist, Best Rock Album and Best Rock Song (2016). Bay will be embarking on his 2023 Leap Tour around the globe later this month and joining the BST lineup for Saturday 8th July.

In addition to Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, the other 2023 BST headliners are Pink, Billy Joel, Blackpink, Gun N’ Roses and Take That.

More tickets are available across the BST Hyde Park shows, visit www.bst-hydepark.com. Plus further announcements are still to come on the acts filling BST’s other amazing stages.