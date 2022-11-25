Listen: Olly Murs releases new single ‘I Hate You When You’re Drunk’

Olly Murs has unveiled his new single ‘I Hate You When You’re Drunk’, his second track from upcoming album ‘Marry Me’, which arrives next Friday (2nd December).

Written by Olly, David Stewart and Jessica Agombar, the track is produced by David Stewart and mixed by Ash Howes. ‘I Hate You When You’re Drunk’ is a big slice of anthemic pop so get your dancing shoes ready.

The song is about being embarrassed by someone’s behaviour after they’ve had one too many to drink. We’ve all been there right?

“I thought it was a fun song to write as there have been so many times where a friend, family member or loved one has had one too many,” says Olly. “It’s a light-hearted take from the sober person’s point of view. We all know someone!!!!”

‘Marry Me’ is Olly’s first new album in four years and the 7th of his career. ‘I Hate You When You’re Drunk’, follows last month’s pop banger ‘Die of a Broken Heart’.

Olly will be heading out on tour in support of the album in the UK next spring.