Bebe Rexha announces London show for July

Bebe Rexha will bring her ‘Best F’n Night of My Life’ tour to the UK for a one-off show at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Friday 28th July 2023.

The announcement follows the release of Rexha’s 70s-infused single ‘Heart Wants What It Wants’ and the success of her David Guetta collaboration ‘I’m Good (Blue)’. The UK show comes after the US dates, which kick off in late May.

Presales for Rexha’s exhilarating live show will start Wednesday 19th April, at 10am local time with general on-sale following on Friday 21st April at 10am local at LiveNation.co.uk.

After cutting her teeth as an in-demand songwriter (she penned Eminem and Rhianna’s ‘’The Monster’’, among other hits), Rexha started churning out smashes of her own including multi-platinum G-Eazy collaboration ‘Me, Myself & I’’ and Martin Garrix-produced club sensation ‘In The Name Of Love’. In 2017, she struck gold with ‘Meant To Be’, a country duet with Florida Georgia Line that was certified Diamond (10x Platinum). Rexha has since garnered over 16 billion cumulative streams.

‘Meant To Be’’ earned Rexha a nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards, where she was also up for Best New Artist. The pop star has released two critically acclaimed albums, 2018’s ‘Expectations’ and 2021’s ‘Better Mistakes’.

Expect to hear beloved hits from all of those projects at Rexha’s upcoming U.K. show as well as recent smashes like ‘Heart Wants What It Wants’.