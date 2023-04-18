Limp Bizkit announce London Gunnersbury Park show for August

Limp Bizkit will return to London for a headline show at Gunnersbury Park on Sunday 13th August 2023 it has been announced.

The show, which follows their triumphant show at London’s Wembley OVO Arena, will feature special guests Pendulum. The openers for the date include KennyHoopla, Joey Valence & Brae and Deijuvhs.

With three platinum albums to their name including renowned debut ‘Hold Your Colour’ and a UK #1 and #2 for ‘Immersion’ and ‘In Silico’, Pendulum the Australian drum and bass / rock band has sold over a million albums in the UK alone. Selling out global arena tours and huge festival appearances, the band returned with their new EP ‘Elemental’ in 2021 and following a surprise set at Reading & Leeds and a sold-out Ally Pally this year, they have teased new music on the way.

Kenneth La’ron, known by his stage name as KennyHoopla, is a Wisconsin-based recording artist and songwriter. Born in Cleveland, he grew up absorbing a diverse variety of music, art and breakdancing; The Drums, Funeral Suits, Common and Teen Suicide are credited as some of his greatest influences. His music is intimate, thoughtful and self-labelled as “new wave nostalgia.”

State College, PA rap duo Joey Valence & Brae dropped their debut EP, ‘The Underground Sound’. The larger-than-life MCs continued to skyrocket with bombastic tracks like “Punk Tactics’ and ‘DROP!!’. Valence and Brae’s unique vocals, production, style, and high-energy antics that harken back to ’80s rap supergroups of yesteryear combined with a masterful use of social media firmly solidify the duo as an act to watch in 2023 and beyond.

Hailing from the bowels of East London Deijuvhs is an artist who continues to resonate with a rapidly increasing number of people drawn in by his tenacity to break the wheel when it comes to strict genre norms and unabashed authenticity. Taking inspiration from Punk, Metal, Drill, Jungle and many more otherworldly genres.

Tickets go on general sale 9am Friday 21st April from www.ticketmaster.co.uk.