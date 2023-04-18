Kings of Leon release limited tickets for Wrexham May shows

Kings of Leon have just released a limited number of tickets for their upcoming shows at Wrexham.

Available now, the tickets are for great seats at the iconic Racecourse Ground, home of Wrexham AFC, and standing places. Joining them are special guests Far From Saints and local Wrexham-based indie band The Declan Swans.

The shows will take place over the late May Bank Holiday Weekend on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th May 2023.

Kings of Leon’s latest album, ‘When You See Yourself’, was released in March 2021. It became the band’s sixth album in a row to debut at number one here in the UK.

Tickets are on sale now via www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk. For more information, visit www.kingsofleon.com and www.wrexhamafc.co.uk