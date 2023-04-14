Scouting For Girls announce new album ‘The Place We Used to Meet’ and 2023 tour

Scouting For Girls will release new album ‘The Place We Used to Meet’ on 13th October 2023 it has been announced.

The band, best-known for the hits ‘She’s So Lovely’, ‘This Ain’t a Love Song’ and ‘Heartbeat’ – have also announced a major UK headline tour for November and December.

Credit: Scouting For Girls

‘The Place We Used To Meet’ is described as ‘an album full of the instantly memorable, life-affirming, singalong indie-pop’ The band still consists of its original line-up: Roy Stride, Greg Churchouse and Peter Ellard.

Roy says, “As the name suggests, it’s an album about going back to our roots and starting again. Falling back in love with music. Loving every aspect of the process: the recording, the writing, playing live and, most importantly, just hanging out as friends. There was no great plan, no overthinking beyond just writing and recording the best songs that we could. Heartbreaking, anthemic, fun and pop, indie and serious, anything went as long as we loved it. It’s the best collection of songs we’ve ever had, and I’ve loved every minute of making it.”

In the studio, the band worked with a variety trusted collaborators, with Roy producing many of the new songs alongside Jon Mags (Calum Scott, Kodaline) and Alex Oldroyd (Kaiser Chiefs, Seafret), while the band also wrote and produced a track alongside their new touring guitarist Nick Tsang (Ed Sheeran, Jess Glynne, Busted).

‘The Place We Used To Meet’ is now available to pre-order. In addition to digital/streaming, the band’s official store offers signed CDs and vinyl, a Deluxe CD with a bonus disc. Amazon stock a signed CD and standard black vinyl, while HMV and select indie stores offer an exclusive orange vinyl format.

Fans who pre-order the album before 5pm on Tuesday 18th April will receive a code to access an exclusive pre-sale for tour tickets. The pre-sale will open at 10 am on Wednesday 19th April and will remain live until tickets go on general sale from 10 am on Friday 21st April.

The full dates for the tour are:

NOVEMBER

3rd – Edinburgh, La Belle Angele

4th – Aberdeen, Lemon Tree

5th – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanisers

7th – Liverpool, O2 Academy

8th – Manchester, Academy

10th – York, Barbican

11th – Newcastle, Northumbria University

13th – Reading, Hexagon

14th – Bristol, O2 Academy

15th – Brighton, Dome

17th – Nottingham, Rock City

18th – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

20th – Exeter, University – Great Hall

21st – Leicester, O2 Academy

23rd – Leeds, O2 Academy

24th – Sheffield, O2 Academy

25th – Birmingham, O2 Academy

27th – Northampton, Roadmenders

28th – Norwich, UEA

29th – Guildford, G Live



DECEMBER

1st – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

2nd – London, Roundhouse