Listen: Busted debut ‘Loser Kid 2.0’ featuring Simple Plan

Busted have debuted a new version of the fan favourite song ‘Loser Kid 2.0’ featuring Canadian pop-punk band Simple Plan.

The track is the first in a series of new versions of Busted fan favourites, which will be released over the course of the year. The trio has collaborations with McFly and All Time Low coming soon.

Matt says “Loser Kid has always been a favourite track of mine. It was the end of the first album and summed up that record. ‘Wore my sisters jeans’ is also a standout lyric from that time for me too. Still makes me laugh!”

James adds, “Loser Kid was always the sequel to our first single ‘What I Go To School For’. The second song in a 2 part story.”

‘Loser Kid 2.0’ is grittier than the original version with vocals from Simple Plan’s Pierre Bouvier. It features brighter and bolder production by Phil Gornell. Fans of the original are sure to love this new updated version.

Busted’s extended 20th anniversary and Greatest Hits tour now features the following shows, with remaining tickets available now. Tickets for the shows in Dublin and Belfast have just gone on sale. The tour also features an essential line-up of special guests, with Hanson performing at all shows from 9th September onwards, and New Hope Club and The Tyne confirmed for the entire tour.

The dates are: