Diplo teams up with Sturgill Simpson and Dove Cameron for ‘Use Me (Brutal Hearts)’

Diplo’s alter-ego Thomas Wesley is back with new track ‘Use Me (Brutal Hearts)’.

For the song, Diplo has teamed up with singer and actress Dove Cameron and Country star Sturgill Simpson, who performs under the name Johnny Blue Skies. The video features Sean Penn who plays Johnny Blue Skies, alongside Diplo and Cameron who also appear.

‘Use Me (Brutal Hearts)’ is taken from ‘Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 — Swamp Savant’, Diplo’s forthcoming country project set for release on 28th April 28th.

Diplo shares: “To prepare for this new Thomas Wesley project, I went back to my father’s house in Florida and I spent six months learnin guitar, gettin in touch with nature, working his boat when the shrimp were running on full moons at the trailer park,” Diplo says. “I tried on a lot of cowboy hats. I rode a lot of motorcycles and horses basically reflected on my whole life and career and connection with this music…there was a lot. It all started in the swamps I was raised in. This is the greatest single piece of work I’ve ever done, I can promise you that.”

‘Swamp Savant’ is the second body of work from Diplo’s country moniker Thomas Wesley. The release follows 2020’s Gold-certified ‘Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil’, featuring the six times Platinum single ‘Heartless’ with Morgan Wallen and the Gold-certified ‘Dance With Me’ with Thomas Rhett and Young Thug and ‘Lonely’ with Jonas Brothers.

Later this month, Diplo will bring Thomas Wesley to Stagecoach for the third time, returning this year for his annual ‘Late Night in Palomino’ festival closer and curating his own stage, Diplo’s HonkyTonk, throughout the weekend with sets from Dillon Francis, Girl Talk, Lost Frequencies and more. He’s also set to play a very special Thomas Wesley show on 10th May at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon.