Simply Red to play one-off London show in June

Simply Red will play a one-off launch show for their new studio album at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on 5th June 2023.

The band last played the venue in 2005 and it will be their only UK performance this year. Tickets will go on pre-sale from 2nd May at 10.00am. For first access to tickets fans can pre-order Simply Red’s brand new album ‘Time’ from 10th April via the band’s website www.simplyred.com.

“We’re very happy to be performing our album launch show at Shepherd’s Bush Empire” says Mick Hucknall. “It’s been 18 years since we’ve played at this iconic venue, and we look forward to performing classics as well as new album material in a very special and intimate environment”.

‘Time’ will be released via Warner Music on 26th May 2023. It’s the follow-up to ‘Blue Eyed Soul’, which was released four years ago.

The full list of live shows for Simply Red in 2023 is:

JUNE

5th – London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

9th – Dubai, Coca-Cola Arena – UAE

16th – Sønderborg, Mølleparken – Denmark

18th – Werchter, TW Classic – Belgium

21st – Pula, Roman Arena – Croatia

25th – Nimes, Festival de Nimes – France

27th – Trani, Piazza Duomo – Italy

28th – Macerata, Sferisterio – Italy

30th – Montreux Jazz Festival – Switzerland



JULY

1st – Lucca Summer Festival 2023 – Italy

3rd – Marostica, Piazza Deli Scacchi – Italy

4th – Torino, Stupinigi Sonic Park 2023 – Italy

7th – Weert, Bospop Festival 2023 – Netherlands

8th – Berlin, Zitadelle – Germany

9th – Halle Saale, Peißnitz Insel – Germany

11th – Kiel, Wunderino Arena – Germany

12th – Mönchengladbach, Sparkassen Arena – Germany

14th – Bonn, Kunstrasen – Germany

15th – Mainz, Zitadelle – Germany

16th – Lörrach, Stimmen Festival – Germany

19th – Rosenheim, Mangfall Park – Germany

20th – Regensburg, Schloß Emmeram – Germany

21st – Fulda, Domplatz – Germany

23rd – Stuttgart, Jazz Open – Germany

25th – Salem, Schloss – Germany

28th – Füssen, Barockgarten – Germany

30th – Klam, Castle Klam – Austria



AUGUST

4th – Murcia, Murcia On Fest – Spain

5th – Poblado De Sancti Petri, Concert Music Festival – Spain

9th – Zofingen, Magic Night – Switzerland

10th – Schaffhausen, Stars in Town – Switzerland