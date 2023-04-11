Simply Red to play one-off London show in June

Simply Red will play a one-off launch show for their new studio album at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on 5th June 2023.
The band last played the venue in 2005 and it will be their only UK performance this year. Tickets will go on pre-sale from 2nd May at 10.00am. For first access to tickets fans can pre-order Simply Red’s brand new album ‘Time’ from 10th April via the band’s website www.simplyred.com.
“We’re very happy to be performing our album launch show at Shepherd’s Bush Empire” says Mick Hucknall. “It’s been 18 years since we’ve played at this iconic venue, and we look forward to performing classics as well as new album material in a very special and intimate environment”.
‘Time’ will be released via Warner Music on 26th May 2023. It’s the follow-up to ‘Blue Eyed Soul’, which was released four years ago.
The full list of live shows for Simply Red in 2023 is:
JUNE
5th – London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
9th – Dubai, Coca-Cola Arena – UAE
16th – Sønderborg, Mølleparken – Denmark
18th – Werchter, TW Classic – Belgium
21st – Pula, Roman Arena – Croatia
25th – Nimes, Festival de Nimes – France
27th – Trani, Piazza Duomo – Italy
28th – Macerata, Sferisterio – Italy
30th – Montreux Jazz Festival – Switzerland
JULY
1st – Lucca Summer Festival 2023 – Italy
3rd – Marostica, Piazza Deli Scacchi – Italy
4th – Torino, Stupinigi Sonic Park 2023 – Italy
7th – Weert, Bospop Festival 2023 – Netherlands
8th – Berlin, Zitadelle – Germany
9th – Halle Saale, Peißnitz Insel – Germany
11th – Kiel, Wunderino Arena – Germany
12th – Mönchengladbach, Sparkassen Arena – Germany
14th – Bonn, Kunstrasen – Germany
15th – Mainz, Zitadelle – Germany
16th – Lörrach, Stimmen Festival – Germany
19th – Rosenheim, Mangfall Park – Germany
20th – Regensburg, Schloß Emmeram – Germany
21st – Fulda, Domplatz – Germany
23rd – Stuttgart, Jazz Open – Germany
25th – Salem, Schloss – Germany
28th – Füssen, Barockgarten – Germany
30th – Klam, Castle Klam – Austria
AUGUST
4th – Murcia, Murcia On Fest – Spain
5th – Poblado De Sancti Petri, Concert Music Festival – Spain
9th – Zofingen, Magic Night – Switzerland
10th – Schaffhausen, Stars in Town – Switzerland