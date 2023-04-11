Pride of Lions announces 7th album ‘Dream Higher’ & release new song ‘Blind to Reason’

Pride Of Lions is the revered melodic rock act that features legendary Survivor songwriter and The Ides Of March member Jim Peterik, together with powerhouse singer Toby Hitchcock. Their seventh studio album, ‘Dream Higher’, is out on 16th June and once again demonstrates just why Peterik is regarded as a world class songwriter and musician on this new batch of stunning tracks. As for his partner in crime, Hitchcock is in fine vocal form, belting out these songs with a finesse and authority that only he can. A first single and video from the album for the song ‘Blind To Reason’ is available from today. Pre-orders can be made by clicking here.

Peterik has never lost his passion for melodic rock – a musical sub-genre he helped to forge in the first place – with Pride Of Lions the perfect showcase for his unforgettable melodies in combination with the powerful vocals of Hitchcock. From the outset of their collaboration, Peterik has striven to equal successful songs that have seen his name appear in the pantheon of great writers in his genre thanks to his love of melody matched with driving rock.

Having achieved huge chart success with The Ides Of March and their single (and album) ‘Vehicle’ while still a teenager in 1970, his phenomenal ascent to the top second time around was achieved on the back of co-written Survivor songs such as ‘Eye Of The Tiger’ (from the film ‘Rocky III’), ‘The Search Is Over’, ‘High On You’ and ‘I Can’t Hold Back’. Further hits from movies followed, including ‘Burning Heart’ (from ‘Rocky IV’), while he also co-wrote the theme song of the seminal animation classic ‘Heavy Metal’ with Sammy Hagar.

A long lasting and fruitful relationship commenced in 1980 with the southern-rock group .38 Special, with Peterik co-writing platinum hits such as ‘Hold On Loosely’, ‘Caught Up In You’, ‘Wild-Eyed Southern Boys’, ‘Fantasy Girl’ and ‘Rockin’ Into The Night’. That collaboration continues to this day. Peterik has also written with Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick, REO Speedwagon, The Beach Boys and more.

DREAM HIGHER TRACKLISTING:

1 Blind To Reason

2 Dream Higher

3 My Destiny

4 Find Somebody To Love

5 Another Life

6 Renegade Heart

7 Driving And Dreaming

8 Through It All

9 Everything To Live For

10 Generational

MUSICIANS

Jim Peterik- keyboards, guitar, lead & backing vocals

Toby Hitchcock – lead & backing vocals

Ed Breckenfeld – drums & percussion

Mike Aquino – lead & power guitar

Bob Lizik – bass

Christian Cullen – keyboards & orchestration