Kaiser Chiefs release new single ‘Jealousy’

Kaiser Chiefs have released new single ‘Jealousy’, taken from their forthcoming new album.

Produced by Amir Amor (Rudimental), and Lewis Thompson (Becky Hill, Joel Corry, Tom Grennan), and written by Kaiser Chiefs with Lewis Thompson, Henry Tucker (Anne Marie, Aitch), and RISC (Cat Burns, Mimi Webb), ‘Jealousy’ is described as ‘a joyous punch in the gut’.

“We’ve spent the last 20 years making tunes, some have been hits, some have been the opposite of hits,” explains Ricky Wilson. “We’ve always loved ‘em though. It came as a pleasant surprise when ‘How 2 Dance’ seemed to be everywhere. Even on Love Island, which I view as a personal triumph. As a musician, once all the worry and fear of failure is removed, all that is left is the freedom and fun. It’s the reason we started, so I must give you a warning, once you have heard Jealousy, you won’t be able to get it out of your head!”

Take a listen to the song at the top of this article.

You can see Kaiser Chiefs live at the following dates:

May

13th – Tunes In The Dunes, Cornwall



June

17th – Festival Son Camino, Spain

23rd – Lytham Festival, Lytham



July

1st – Chepstow Racecourse, Chepstow

7th – Greenwich Summer Sounds, London

14th – Benicassim, Spain

27th – Galway Arts Festival, Ireland



August

19th – Trentham Live, Stoke On Trent

26th – Victorious Festival, Portsmouth