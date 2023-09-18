Simply Red announce 2025 UK & Ireland arena tour to celebrate 40th anniversary

Simply Red are planning well in advance as they announce a 2025 UK and Ireland arena tour to mark their 40th anniversary in 2025.

The tour will take place in September and October 2025, culminating in two nights at London’s O2 Arena on October 9th and 10th, 2025. Pre-sale tickets start Tuesday 19th September at 10.00am, with general sale starting Thursday 21st September at 10.00am at www.simplyred.com.

“Simply Red are turning 40! We’re looking forward to marking this special milestone with you all in 2025 on our UK tour” says Mick Hucknall. “Fans can expect to hear all their favourite Simply Red tracks from 1985 to the present, and enjoy a memorable night celebrating the incredible journey that we’ve been on together over the past four decades.”

Simply Red has sold over 60 million albums worldwide and have 1.8 billion streams across streaming platforms. The band has achieved 5 number one UK albums and their 1991 classic ‘Stars’ was the best-selling album for two years running in Britain and Europe.



Simply Red will play the following headline shows in September & October 2025:

September 2025

Tue 23rd Belfast SSE Arena

Wed 24th Dublin 3 Arena

Fri 26th Leeds First Direct Arena

Sat 27th Manchester Co-op Live

Sun 28th Glasgow OVO Hydro Arena



October

Wed 1st Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Fri 3rd Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Sat 4th Birmingham Utilita Arena

Sun 5th Cardiff, Utilita Arena

Tue 7th Brighton Centre

Thu 9th London The O2

Fri 10th London The O2