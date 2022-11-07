Connect with us

Music

Simply Red announce Summer 2023 European tour dates

The iconic band are hitting the road next June and July.

Published

Simply Red
Credit: Simply Red

Simply Red have announced a string of European Summer shows for 2023.

The 20 dates will see band visit venues across Europe, performing all of their Greatest Hits.

Mick Hucknall says. “The band and I are looking forward to being back in Europe next Summer to perform for you all. This tour is ALL about the groove. Get on down!”

Fans can expect Simply Red to deliver all their well-loved classics, including ‘Stars’, ‘Holding Back The Years’, ‘Fairground’, and ‘Money’s Too Tight To Mention’.

More dates are expected to be announced soon and we’ll bring those to you as soon as have the information!

The full list of dates is:

June 2023

16th – Sønderborg, Mølleparken – Denmark (Tickets Here)
21st – Pula, Roman Arena – Croatia (Tickets Here)
27th – Trani, Piazza Duomo – Italy (Tickets Here)
28th – Macerata, Sferisterio – Italy (Tickets Here)

July

1st – Lucca Summer Festival 2023 – Italy (Tickets Here)
3rd – Marostica, Piazza Deli Scacchi – Italy (Tickets Here)
4th – Torino, Stupinigi Sonic Park 2023 – Italy (Tickets Here)
8th – Berlin, Zitadelle – Germany (Tickets Here)
9th – Halle Saale, Peißnitz Insel – Germany (Tickets Here)
11th – Kiel, Wunderino Arena – Germany (Tickets Here)
12th – Mönchengladbach, Sparkassen Arena – Germany (Tickets Here)
14th – Bonn, Kunstrasen – Germany (Tickets Here)
15th – Mainz, Zitadelle – Germany (Tickets Here)
16th – Lörrach, Stimmen Festival – Germany (Tickets Here)
19th – Rosenheim, Mangfall Park – Germany (Tickets Here)
20th – Regensburg, Schloß Emmeram – Germany (Tickets Here)
21st – Fulda, Domplatz – Germany (Tickets Here)
25th – Salem, Schloss – Germany (Tickets Here)
28th – Füssen, Barockgarten – Germany (Tickets Here)
30th – Klam, Castle Klam – Austria (Tickets Here)
 
Tickets are available for Fan pre-sale on Tuesday 8th November at 10.00am CET and general sale on Friday 11th November at 10.00am CET.

