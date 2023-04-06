‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’: watch the official trailer for the animated sequel

The official trailer has debuted for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’, which will swing into cinemas this summer.

You can watch the action-packed trailer at the top of this article and whet your appetite for what is sure to be one of the blockbusters of the summers. The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson.

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

The voice cast for the film includes Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac.

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ arrives in UK cinemas on 2nd June 2023.