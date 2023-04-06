‘Pretty Red Dress’: BFI Distribution to release Alexandra Burke’s big-screen debut in June

‘Pretty Red Dress’ will be released in cinemas in the UK and Ireland on 16th June 2023 by BFI Distribution it has been announced.

The film, which had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2022 and its international premiere at the international Film Festival Rotterdam in January, is the debut feature from writer and director Dionne Edwards. It features breakthrough performances from Natey Jones (‘National Theatre Live: Small Island’), newcomer Temilola Olatunbosun and the chart-topping singer and West End actor Alexandra Burke in her first film role.

Credit: Aiden Harmitt-Williams

Travis (Natey Jones) has just been released from prison and it quickly becomes apparent that everything’s changed while he’s been gone. While girlfriend Candice (Alexandra Burke) is on the up and auditioning to star in a musical, teenage daughter Kenisha is struggling in school and her relationship with her mum is tense. When Travis buys Candice her dream dress for an audition, rather than smoothing over the family’s problems, it ends up creating even more… As secrets and desires left unsaid threaten to spill out, Travis is forced to re-examine who he is and how he wants to be perceived in the world.

South London is the backdrop to this warm-hearted and often funny slice of contemporary life, soundtracked by the hit songs of Tina Turner. Strictly Come Dancing’s popular professional dancer Johannes Radebe is the choreographer and movement director.

Writer/director Dionne Edwards says: “Music has always helped me to inhabit a story. I wanted the film to be joyful, symphonic, and exhilarating. I wanted to take an ordinary domestic situation and make it thrilling and cinematic. I hope audiences will come out feeling looser, freer, and that the film creates room for discussions on the idea that we are not one thing. We are so many things.”

‘Pretty Red Dress’ is produced by Georgia Goggin for Teng Teng Films, with financing from the BFI, awarding National Lottery funding, and BBC Film, in association with Magellanic Media Ltd with support from Great Point Media. The film was developed with BBC Film, the BFI and the Sundance Institute.