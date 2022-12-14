Connect with us

Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse

Film

‘Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse’: watch the trailer for the animated sequel

Feast your eyes on the action-packed new traile

Published

The trailer has been unveiled for ‘Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse’, the sequel to 2018’s box office sensation ‘Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse’.

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’.

The voice cast for the film features Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac.

The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, from a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller and David Callaham.

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence.

But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

‘Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is released in cinemas on 2nd June 2023.

