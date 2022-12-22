‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ releases a new poster

A new poster has been released for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ featuring Miles Morales hanging upside down with a backdrop of Spider-People behind him.

The film features the voice talents of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac.

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Take a look at the new poster below:

Credit: Sony Pictures UK

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ will be released in cinemas by Sony Pictures on 2nd June 2023.