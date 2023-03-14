Far From Saints announce March warm-up show at London’s Oslo

Far From Saints – Kelly Jones of Stereophonics, with Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker from The Wind and The Wave – has announced a warm-up show at London’s Oslo on Saturday 25th March 2023.

Tickets go on sale at 9:00am on Thursday 16th March. The news follows their recently announced performance at The Royal Albert Hall for Teenage Cancer Trust on Sunday 26th March and their sold-out London show at EartH Theatre on Monday 5th June.

The band will also be hitting the festival circuit this summer with an appearance already confirmed at Black Deer Festival in June as well as huge special guest shows with Kings Of Leon at The Racecourse Ground, Wrexham this May and Paul Weller’s Forest Live dates in June – with more details to be confirmed soon.

Far From Saints release their debut track ‘Let’s Turn This Back Around’ last month, which has picked up support from Bob Harris at Radio 2 and Jo Whiley. The band’s eagerly awaited second track ‘Take It Through The Night’ comes out tomorrow 15th March where fans can hear it first on Jo Whiley’s BBC Radio 2 program from 7.30pm.

Far From Saints first experimented with playing music together when The Wind and The Wave opened for Kelly Jones on his UK solo tour in 2019. After the three songwriters merged their influences, they created a fervent mix of Americana, folk, rock and country influences which very naturally complemented the alchemy and beautiful harmonies crafted by the two vocalists.

Working on new music, their captivatingly fresh album will be released early this summer.