Far From Saints announces UK headline tour and new single release

Far From Saints has announced their first full UK headline tour, which will coincide with the release of their new single, ‘Let The Light Shine Over You’.

Comprising Kelly Jones of Stereophonics, Patty Lynn, and Dwight Baker from The Wind and The Wave, Far From Saints has already left an indelible mark on audiences with their select shows. Their sold-out headline performance at EartH Theatre, along with appearances at prestigious festivals like Glastonbury and Black Deer, further solidified their reputation as a powerhouse live act. Notable collaborations include sharing the stage with Kings of Leon at stadiums, a Teenage Cancer Trust benefit with Roger Daltrey, and major outdoor shows alongside Paul Weller and Incubus. The highly anticipated headline tour will encompass 16 dates, culminating with a grand finale at the Islington Assembly Hall in London.

Fans eager to secure their tickets can sign up for the Far From Saints mailing list, granting them access to an exclusive pre-sale starting at 9.30am this Thursday 20th July. The pre-sale will run until any remaining tickets go on general sale from 9.30am on Friday 21st July.

But that’s not all; this week is jam-packed with incredible performances by Far From Saints. They will be gracing the stage at two shows at Cardiff Castle with the iconic Tom Jones on 21st and 24th July, and thrilling audiences at the Latitude Festival on 22nd July. Additionally, they will be making an appearance at Englefield House with Hozier on 23rd July.

Far From Saints’ latest single, ‘Let The Light Shine Over You’, has already become a staple of their live shows. The soulful slowburner offers a warm embrace through its heartfelt lyrics, providing a glimmer of positivity for anyone feeling overwhelmed by life’s demands.

The full dates are:

NOVEMBER

15th – Birmingham, Town Hall

16th – Llandudno, Venue Cymru Arena

17th – Glasgow, Pavilion Theatre

19th – Newcastle, Tyne Theatre

20th – Edinburgh, Queen’s Hall

21st – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

23rd – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

24th – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

25th – Reading, Hexagon

27th – Guildford, G Live

28th – Swansea, Brangwyn Hall

29th – Cardiff, St. David’s Hall

DECEMBER

1st – Bath, Forum

2nd – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

3rd – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

5th – London, Islington Assembly Hall