Far From Saints – ‘Far From Saints’ album review

The album which took nine days to record and four years to find an audience is finally here, and Far From Saints have released a belting self-titled debut, with ten glorious tracks to, well, take you through the night. Or day; your choice.

The band have known each other for a decade, but it was in 2019 when The Wind and the Wave (Patty Lynn, Dwight Baker) and Kelly Jones (Stereophonics) began collaborating, writing and jamming whilst on tour that these songs began to form.

From the first track and current single, ‘Screaming Hallelujah’, with an intro guitar created by Dwight on their first day in the studio, it’s clear that Patty’s raspy voice, which at times sounds like a well-loved vinyl record, and Kelly’s controlled gravel vocals, were meant to sing together.

A southern blues sound turns up on ‘Take It Through The Night’ with a hypnotic kick drum and 70s guitar that will have you reaching for the repeat button. ‘The Ride’ also offers a rocking blues edge to pay attention to, the fun of the raw music highlighted with the lyrics, “It’s a terrible life/but it’s a hell of a ride”.

The lead single, ‘Let’s Turn This Back Around’ which has been well-received on the radio and in the press, shares the difficulties of a life on the road for musicians and the impact on relationships. The building strings and harmonies towards the end are stunning. It’s also the most similar to a Stereophonics track like ‘Caught By The Wind’ or ‘Take Me’.

The ballad ‘Gonna Find What’s Killing Me’ opens with Kelly’s distinctive voice, before Patty’s smooth vocals join him on a beautiful lyric, “I’m all alone, but I’m still alive/and I’m gonna find what’s killing me”. For an album recorded pre-pandemic, the stories resonate today.

Far From Saints have crafted an album full of spine-tingling vocal and guitar harmonies showcasing the best of their Welsh and Texan music instincts. Perfect for fans of rock, Americana, country, soul; music.

During the research for this review, I found myself losing myself in the rabbit hole of live shows and interviews for the band, and it’s lovely to see Stereophonics’ reflective bassist Richard Jones (not related) on stage, as well as the absolute merriment on Kelly’s face in interviews with Far From Saints. We’ve likely had all the multi-genres in music; Kelly’s depth of experience (including recent performances of the number one song Dakota with Coldplay and joining Paul Weller on stage) that talented performers can easily be in more than one band.

Final word on these ten songs comes from Patty, “It’s an album and it’s meant to be listened to from start to finish. That’s what I’d like for people to do,” she says. “Listen to the whole thing and see it as a complete work on its own.” Be prepared to drift away in musical heaven for forty minutes.

Catch Far From Saints continue to perform outdoors across the UK this summer, including Black Deer Festival, Glastonbury and Latitude.

I’m already looking forward to their second album.

Credit: Ignition Records

Tracklist: 1. Screaming Hallelujah 2. Faded Black Tattoo 3. Take It Through The Night 4. Let’s Turn This Back Around 5. Gonna Find What’s Killing Me 6. The Ride 7. We Won’t Get Out Alive 8. No Fool Like An Old Fool 9. Let The Light Shine Over You 10. Own It Record Label: Release Date: 16th June Buy ‘Far From Saints’ now