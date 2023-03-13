Def Leppard to release their first ever book anthology in hardback – ‘Definitely: The Official Story’

Genesis Publications confirm that the first-ever anthology of Def Leppard, ‘Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard’ previously announced as a limited edition release, will also be available as a hardback edition from all good bookstores. Released on May 9th 2023, and priced at £35 ‘Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard’ is the ultimate record of Def Leppard’s legendary career and is available to order from defleppardbook.com.

The book’s limited editions became the fastest ever books to sell out in Genesis Publications history, after the Collector’s and Deluxe editions were fully subscribed within days of its announcement.

Part memoir, part scrapbook, the wide-ranging narrative from the band chronicles Def Leppard’s incredible story through hundreds of photographs where fans can reminiscence on the band recording in various studios, at promo shoots, on tour in planes, trains, cars and Holiday Inns, backstage and, of course, doing what they are best known for – performing their explosive live shows in front of global audiences from 1978 to the present day.

Credit: Genesis Publications

From extensive new text contributions to in-depth archival interviews, every member’s voice is present within the book including Joe Elliott (lead vocals), Rick Savage (bass and vocals), Rick Allen (drums), Phil Collen (guitar and vocals), Vivian Campbell (guitar and vocals), Tony Kenning (drums), Pete Willis (guitar) and Steve Clark (guitar). Definitely also features introductions by Queen founder and guitar maestro, Brian May, and renowned journalist and senior editor of Rolling Stone, David Fricke. A long-time friend and champion of the group, Brian May delivered the speech for Def Leppard’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, while David Fricke has written about the band from their earliest successes.

With unlimited access to the Def Leppard Vault, Definitely presents over 1,300 items of memorabilia and photography, spanning four decades of the band’s history such as handwritten correspondence, rare vinyl pressings, tour memorabilia, set lists, lyrics, stage clothing, music video storyboards, draft album artwork and press cuttings, including many from the band’s early days presented in a wallpaper sample scrapbook compiled by Joe Elliott’s mother, Cindy Elliott. Photographs from band members’ personal archives and fans across the world are featured alongside those taken by renowned rock photographers such as Ross Halfin, Mick Rock and Anton Corbijn.