Legendary rockers Thunder to re-release their first three albums on expanded CD and vinyl

Legendary UK rockers Thunder have announced reissues of their first 3 albums, ‘Backstreet Symphony’, ‘Laughing On Judgement Day’, and ‘Behind Closed Doors’.

Released on BMG on 28th April, the reissued expanded albums feature rare, deleted, and unreleased bonus live versions of hits from each album. The albums will be available on CD Digipak, as well as on 2LP Limited Edition Colour Vinyl – the first time that the trio will be available on vinyl since their original release.

‘Backstreet Symphony’ was released in 1990 to huge critical and commercial success. It was produced by Andy Taylor from Duran Duran, peaked in the UK album chart at No.21, and has since gone gold. It spawned five hit singles; ‘Love Walked In’, ‘Dirty Love’, ‘Gimme Some Lovin’, ‘She’s So Fine’, and the title track which also charted in the UK. The record has gone on to be a classic of the band’s catalogue and many of its songs are still in the band’s live set today.

Their follow-up ‘Laughing On Judgement Day’ was released in 1992 and entered the UK album charts at No.2 (beaten to number 1 by Kylie’s Greatest Hits), achieving gold sales status and spawning four UK top 40 singles; ‘Low Life In High Places’, ‘Everybody Wants Her’, ‘A Better Man’, and ‘Like A Satellite’. The album saw Thunder break internationally, touring heavily worldwide.

‘Behind Closed Doors’ was originally released in 1995, peaking at No.5 in the album charts and reinforced Thunder as one of Britain’s premier rock bands. The album was co-produced by guitarist Luke Morley & Mike Fraser (Aerosmith, AC/DC, Bryan Adams), and featured writing contributions from every member of the band; as well as Andy Taylor. Singles ‘Stand Up’, ‘River Of Pain’, and ‘Castles In The Sand’ all reached the UK top 40 single charts, and the album is considered a classic among fans of the band and hard rock alike.

Credit: BMG

Reissues Released on BMG ON 28th April 2023 on CD Digipak and Limited Edition 2LP Colour Vinyl

Backstreet Symphony pressed is a double LP; 1 gold disc & 1 silver disc.

Laughing On Judgement Day is a double LP; 1 white disc & 1 blue disc.

Behind Closed Doors is a double LP; 1 clear disc and 1 red disc.

Backstreet Symphony

She’s So Fine

Dirty Love

Don’t Wait For Me

Higher Ground

Until My Dying Day

Back Street Symphony

Love Walked In

An Englishman On Holiday

Girl’s Going Out Of Her Head

Gimme Some Lovin’

Distant Thunder

She’s So Fine (Live at Marquee London, 2002)

Until My Dying Day (Live at Marquee London, 2002)

Gimme Some Lovin’ (Live at Nottingham Rock City, 2008)

Laughing On Judgement Day

Does It Feel Like Love?

Everybody Wants Her

Low Life In High Places

Laughing On Judgement Day

Empty City

Today The World Stopped Turning

Long Way From Home

Fire To Ice

Feeding The Flame

A Better Man

The Moment Of Truth

Flawed To Perfection

Like A Satellite

Baby I’ll Be Gone

A Better Man (Live at Shepherd’s Bush Empire London, 2005)

The Moment Of Truth (Live at Nottingham Rock City, 2011)*

Like A Satellite (Live at Shepherd’s Bush Empire London, 2007)

*LP only