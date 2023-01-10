ITV2’s ‘Buffering’ series two guest casting revealed

ITV2 sitcom ‘Buffering’ returns for a second series later this month and today the guest cast for the new series has been announced.

Joining Iain Stirling (‘Love Island’, ‘Taskmaster’, ‘CelebAbility’), will be Laura Whitmore (‘2:22 A Ghost Story’, ‘Laura Whitmore Investigates’, ‘Love Island’), Emily Atack (‘The Emily Atack Show’, ‘The Inbetweeners’, ‘Dad’s Army’), David Carlyle (‘It’s a Sin, Bodyguard’, ‘Lip Service’), Tony Way (‘After Life’, ‘Giri/Haji’, ‘Game of Thrones’), Melvin Odoom (BBC R1’s Live Lounge, ‘Celebrity Cooking School’, ‘Xtra Factor’), Tyne-Lexy Clarson (‘The Last Heist’, ‘Little Women The Broadway Musical’, ‘Love Island’), Sophie Duker (‘Taskmaster’, ‘Frankie Boyle’s New World Order’, ‘Live at The Apollo’) and Gordon Kane (‘Hamlet’, ‘Coronation Street’, ‘In The Long Run’).

‘Buffering’ was co-created by Stirling with writer BBC New Comedy Award winning Steve Bugeja (‘The Russell Howard Hour’, ‘CelebAbility’, ‘Economics with Subtitles’).

Set to air on ITV2 and ITVXlater this month, Buffering follows the lives of kids’ TV presenter Iain (Iain Stirling) and his housemates: Ashley (Rosa Robson – ‘Black Mountain Poets’, ‘Inside No. 9’, ‘Heavy Entertainment’), Rosie (Jessie Cave – ‘Harry Potter’, ‘Trollied’, ‘Black Mirror’), Greg (Paul G Raymond – ‘Plebs’, ‘Avenue 5’, ‘Starstruck’), and Thalia (Janine Harouni – ‘Stand Up with Janine Harouni (Please Remain Seated)’, ‘The Batman’, ‘Modern Horror Stories’) as they attempt to navigate the choppy waters of their late twenties, with every wrong decision, failed relationship and wasted hungover day intensifying the feeling that time is running out for them to get their ‘adult’ lives in order.

Over the course of this new series, we’ll follow Iain and his housemates as they try to figure out how to be better at life. Whether it’s throwing house parties, job hunting, dating, visiting the countryside, putting on pub quizzes or just figuring out their true feelings for each other, the gang will always have each other when, inevitably, things don’t go as planned. Helping them along the way is Iain’s on-off (mostly off) girlfriend Olivia (Elena Saurel – ‘The Batman’, ‘Industry’, ‘Breeders’) and his overly detail-driven (aka irritating) colleague Finn (Steve Bugeja).

The series is co-written by Christine Robertson, Sally O’Leary, Janine Harouni, and Jessie Cave. Sam Michell (‘Stewart Lee: Snowflake/Tornado’, ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’) is producer, while Sophie King (‘Disability Benefits’, ‘Swan’) directs.