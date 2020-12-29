Connect with us

TV

‘The Cabins’ – see inside the new ITV2 dating show

See the first images from the new show.

Published

The Cabins
Credit: ITV

ITV2’s brand new dating show ‘The Cabins’ is almost here and today we’ve got some first-look pictures to share with you.

The three sumptuous log cabins play host to the show’s contestants, and they provide the perfect backdrop for the lovelorn singletons, as they spend 24-hours getting to know their dates. 

Nestled in the UK, each cabin boasts a hot tub, games, cosy outdoor seating and fully equipped kitchens to rustle up date-worthy treat.

From 12 Yard, part of ITV Studios, ‘The Cabins’ sees couples immediately move in together, as their date begins in their very own exclusive log cabins, complete with simmering hot tubs and set in beautiful surroundings within the UK. 

Together in their intimate cabins, the singletons will have quality time to really get to know their date. From heartfelt moments or declarations of love, to awkward silences and difficult dating conversations, viewers will be able to follow all the antics and find out if the sparks fly or quickly fizzle out.  

Having made it through the first 24 hours they then have to decide if they would like to spend more time together – or call it a day and walk away. 

Take a look at the cabins in our gallery:

Credit: ITV

The Cabins’ starts on 4th January at 9pm on ITV2.

