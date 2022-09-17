Iain Stirling and Steve Bugeja’s ‘Buffering’ renewed for a second series by ITV2

‘Buffering’, the sitcom created by Iain Stirling (‘Love Island’) and Steve Bugeja (‘The Russell Howard Hour’), has been renewed for a second series by ITV2.

The six episode new series continues to follow Iain (Iain Stirling) and his housemates, Rosie (Jessie Cave), Greg (Paul G Raymond), Ashley (Rosa Robson) and Thalia (Janine Harouni), alongside on-off girlfriend Olivia (Elena Saurel), as they enter their late 20’s, with every wrong decision, failed relationship and wasted hungover day intensifying the feeling that time is running out for them to get their ‘adult’ lives in order.

Iain Stirling said: “Steve and I are truly delighted to bring our passion project Buffering back for a second instalment. We can’t wait to show you what our housemates get up to”

Richard Allen-Turner, Executive Producer, Avalon said: “It’s fantastic to see ITV2’s continued commitment and support shown for this funny and sharp show from Iain Stirling and Steve Bugeja.”

Series 2 of ‘Buffering’ is set to air in 2023. It has been commissioned by Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions and Nana Hughes, ITV’s Head of Scripted Comedy.

The series is a Comedy 50:50 production with Christine Robertson, Sally O’Leary, Janine Harouni, and Jessie Cave co-writing some episodes. Sam Michell (‘Stewart Lee: Snowflake/Tornado’, ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’) is producer, while Sophie King (‘Disability Benefits’, ‘Swan’) directs. Produced by Avalon and Executive Produced by Richard Allen-Turner and Jon Thoday.