Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Iain Stirling and Steve Bugeja’s ‘Buffering’ renewed for a second series by ITV2

The sitcom is back for a new 6-episode outing.

Published

Buffering
Credit: Avalon UK

‘Buffering’, the sitcom created by Iain Stirling (‘Love Island’) and Steve Bugeja (‘The Russell Howard Hour’), has been renewed for a second series by ITV2.

The six episode new series continues to follow Iain (Iain Stirling) and his housemates, Rosie (Jessie Cave), Greg (Paul G Raymond), Ashley (Rosa Robson) and Thalia (Janine Harouni), alongside on-off girlfriend Olivia (Elena Saurel), as they enter their late 20’s, with every wrong decision, failed relationship and wasted hungover day intensifying the feeling that time is running out for them to get their ‘adult’ lives in order.

Iain Stirling said: “Steve and I are truly delighted to bring our passion project Buffering back for a second instalment. We can’t wait to show you what our housemates get up to”

Richard Allen-Turner, Executive Producer, Avalon said: “It’s fantastic to see ITV2’s continued commitment and support shown for this funny and sharp show from Iain Stirling and Steve Bugeja.”

Series 2 of ‘Buffering’ is set to air in 2023. It has been commissioned by Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions and Nana Hughes, ITV’s Head of Scripted Comedy. 

The series is a Comedy 50:50 production with Christine Robertson, Sally O’Leary, Janine Harouni, and Jessie Cave co-writing some episodes. Sam Michell (‘Stewart Lee: Snowflake/Tornado’, ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’) is producer, while Sophie King (‘Disability Benefits’, ‘Swan’) directs. Produced by Avalon and Executive Produced by Richard Allen-Turner and Jon Thoday.

In this article:, , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Ashley McBryde Ashley McBryde

EF Country

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – her fabulous new album featuring a host of Country artists

Ambitious, audacious and full of gritty humour - what a project this is!

3 days ago
The Suspect Episode 4 The Suspect Episode 4

TV

‘The Suspect’ Episode 4 preview

Joe is knocked sideways when an old grudge rears its head.

3 days ago
Ridley - 1x03 Ridley - 1x03

TV

‘Ridley’ episode 3 recap

Ridley looks for the missing brother of a jazz singer.

4 days ago
Dailey & Vincent Dailey & Vincent

EF Country

Dailey & Vincent – ‘Let’s Sing Some Country’ review

An outstanding album of decade-free, classy Country music.

1 day ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you