Style Inspiration: The Most Iconic TV And Movie Wardrobes

Looking great makes you feel great. If you’re a fan of fashion, or you’re thinking about upping your style game in 2023, what better place to look for inspiration than TV and movies?

In this guide, we’ll discuss some of the most iconic TV and movie wardrobes of all time, sharing tips and tricks to help you follow in the footsteps of your favourite characters.

Blair Waldorf

‘Gossip Girl’ is widely regarded as one of the most stylish and fabulous TV series of all time. Set in the Upper East Side, this is a drama where heated disputes and tales of betrayal, love and friendship are set against a backdrop of glitz and glamour. Almost every character in ‘Gossip Girl’ could be viewed as a style icon in their own right, but for many, Blair Waldorf is the undisputed queen of fashion. Blair is the quintessential Manhattan beauty queen whose look is always perfectly manicured and carefully curated. Think preppy with added pearls. A special mention must also go to Blair’s BFF, Serena van der Woodsen. Serena’s effortless style combines prom queen vibes with Bohemian luxe.

Tommy Shelby

Tommy Shelby is one of the most enigmatic TV characters of the last twenty years. The star of ‘Peaky Blinders’, Tommy is a brooding, sulky, moody ringleader who rises from working-class roots to become lord of the manor. His style is as iconic as his swagger and ruthless streak. The ‘Peaky Blinders’ look is all about celebrating the art of tailoring and embracing accessorising. Tommy and his brothers are rarely seen without a pocket watch and a flat cap and many a scene features sultry slow-mo footage of the gang striding out in their infamous overcoats. To copy the look, add tweed, tailored coats, baker boy hats and flat caps and three-piece suits to your wardrobe.

Dickie Greenleaf

Jude Law’s character, Dickie Greenleaf, is the fashion beacon among the beautiful cast of ‘The Talented Mr Ripley’. Set in the 1950s, the movie oozes style and class, providing the perfect template for anyone looking for ideas for an elegant, timeless holiday wardrobe. Dickie shows off an array of simple, understated looks that encapsulate the effortless sophistication of the Italian and French rivieras. Think chic neutrals, loafers, linen trousers and knitted polo shirts.

Carrie Bradshaw

No list of style gurus would be complete without Carrie Bradshaw. Writer, socialite and friend to all, Carrie brings serious style to the streets of New York. Famed for making tutus look cool and building an exquisite collection of Manolos, Carrie is the jewel in the crown of the ‘Sex and the City’ family. Carrie’s style is eclectic, playful and quirky and she has a knack for nailing every single occasion. From galas and balls to coffee with the girls, she never disappoints. To emanate Carrie, mix and match trends, experiment with retro and vintage looks and channel designer styles.

Kendall Roy

‘Succession’ is one of the most successful TV dramas of all time. Depicting brutal power struggles within one of the wealthiest and most influential families in the US, this show packs a serious punch when it comes to gripping storylines, hilarious one-liners and cliffhangers. As well as the expertly crafted scripts and incredible characterization, ‘Succession’ is also a source of inspiration for fashion aficionados. Kendall Roy, the troubled elder son of head honcho, Logan, struts around showcasing a seemingly never-ending collection of suits and slacks. From the boardroom to hiding from the world in one of his many luxury penthouses, Kendall is an expert in formal tailoring and opulent casualwear. To copy Kendall’s cool casual wardrobe, take a look at sites like 883 Police and stock up on luxe sportswear and on-trend jackets, sweats and knitwear. It’s also worth mentioning Kendall’s sister, Shiv, when discussing TV trends. Look to her for an education in androgynous chic and boardroom power dressing.

Emily Cooper

The latest series of ‘Emily in Paris’ hit screens in December 2022, paving the way for hours of scrolling through social feeds and pouring over magazine images of series 3 fashion highlights. Emily Cooper, an American who has finally found her feet in Paris, is one of the most exciting fashionistas of the last decade. There is absolutely nothing understated about Emily and she is unashamedly brash and brazen when it comes to putting outfits together for work and social occasions. Her style is over-the-top and quirky but she never puts a foot out of line. It’s also important to give a shout-out to Emily’s French colleagues who are eternally elegant and understated in a way that only Parisians can be.

Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan

A delightful, sumptuous celebration of 1920s fashion, the ‘Great Gatsby’ is a veritable treasure trove for fashion lovers who live for vintage glamour and suave tailoring. Characterised by opulent, embellished gowns, sharp tuxedos and flapper styles, the wardrobes of Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan showcase the decadence of the era perfectly.

Cher Horowitz

Like it or loathe it, ‘Clueless’ set the tone for a generation. Cher Horowitz bucked the trends of the mid-90s, rejecting grunge and baggy tops and trousers for pleated mini skirts, tailored jackets, slip dresses, plaid and knee-high socks. Offering a twist on early 90s style, the Clueless wardrobe has inspired frequent throwbacks to the decade that brought us boy bands, crop tops, pigtails and cargo pants.

Style and the screen go hand in hand. Many of us take inspiration from the TV series and movies we watch, using our favourite characters to embrace new trends and update our wardrobes. If you’re looking for ideas for outfits, or you’re thinking about trying something new for 2023, why not follow in the footsteps of these on-screen icons? From beauty queens like Blair Waldorf and style gurus including Emily Cooper and Carrie Bradshaw to effortlessly cool characters like Dickie Greenleaf and Kendall Roy, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re on the hunt for a perfect occasion look, or you’re updating your casual wardrobe, you’ll find ideas lurking in every scene.