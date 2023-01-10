AJ Odudu and Rylan to kick off Eurovision 2023 on BBC Two this month

AJ Odudu and Rylan will host the Handover and Allocation Draw for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, which will be taking place in Liverpool.

Taking place in the host city in front of a live audience, broadcast on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, this event will determine which country will compete in which Semi-Final of the Contest when it takes place in May as well as deciding which Semi-Final the ‘Big 5’ (Spain, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy) and 2022 winners Ukraine will vote in.

A total of 37 countries will take part in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 which the BBC is hosting in the United Kingdom on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine. Thirty-one countries will go into the draw for the Semi-Finals (May 9th and 11th) with 10 from each semi-final progressing to the Grand Final on May 13th.

The ‘Big 5’ and Ukraine automatically qualify to compete in the Grand Final. AJ and Rylan will conduct the live draw assisted by young people from a local Liverpool school and members of the Ukrainian community who have settled in Liverpool since the outbreak of the conflict

The programme will also see the Mayor of 2022 Host City Turin, Stefano Lo Russo hand over the official keys of the Eurovision Song Contest, known as the Insignia, to the Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson and will be the night the 2023 Contest’s unique look and slogan is unveiled.

Audiences can also follow the event as it unfolds with live text commentary on the BBC News website live page. The BBC Two and BBC iPlayer programme will be made by ModestTV, Andrea Hamilton is Executive Producer.

Rylan said: “From being part of the UK delegation since 2018, Eurovision has become such a big part of my life. I’m so excited to be presenting the handover and allocation draw which symbolises the start of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023; the year in which the United Kingdom hosts Ukraine’s party. It’s going to be an amazing year for Eurovision. I genuinely can’t wait.”

AJ Odudu said: “It’s so exciting to have the Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom in 2023. New and existing fans are in for an event like no other come May with spectacular live shows on the BBC and a city take over in Liverpool, all with British creativity and Ukrainian culture at its core . I can’t wait to kick things off with the draw later this month.”

31st January also sees the launch of the BBC’s Eurovision podcast, Eurovisioncast, made by the team behind hit podcasts Newscast and Ukrainecast. Turning their attention to the biggest music contest in the world will be four hosts: Eurovision winner Måns Zelmerlöw; Eurovision fan, BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst; BBC News’ Eurovision Reporter Daniel Rosney and Radio Merseyside presenter, Liverpudlian Ngunan Adamu. Eurovisioncast will bring the inside gossip on plans and unique insights on the competition.

Listeners will also hear from former contestants, those set to take part in the 2023 Contest and celebrity fans. The weekly podcast will be available on BBC Sounds from 31st January and will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio Merseyside.