ITV2 commissions new wrestling comedy ‘Deep Heat’

The series stars Jahannah James, Pippa Haywood and Richard Fleeshman.

Published

Deep Heat
Credit: SLAM Films

ITV2 has commissioned a new wrestling comedy, ‘Deep Heat’, written and created by comedy duo Max & Ivan with co-writer Andrew Ellard.

The series is produced by SLAM Films and directed by Matt Lipsey.

‘Deep Heat’ stars Jahannah James (‘The Self-Tapers’), Pippa Haywood (‘Green Wing’), Richard Fleeshman (‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’), Paul Olima, Alistair Petrie (‘Sex Education’), Max Olesker (‘W1A’), Ivan Gonzalez (‘W1A’), Sharon Rooney (‘My Mad Fat Diary’), Sasha Desouza-Willock (‘Adult Material’) and Abby Russell (‘Hang Ups’) with guest appearances from Matt Lucas (‘Little Britain’), John Thomson (‘Cold Feet’), Ben Ashenden (‘Stath Lets Flats’) and Carla Langley (‘There She Goes’). 

The 6-part series follows quick-witted, rebellious Holly (Jahannah James), a frustrated wannabe wrestler facing the challenge of a lifetime. When all of Boss Pro’s top wrestlers are poached by her brother Nick Nitro (Richard Fleeshman), Holly’s mum, Pam (Pippa Haywood) is left devastated as it looks as though it’s game over for the North West’s oldest pro-wrestling company. But, if Holly can bring together Boss Pro’s remaining gang of misfits, the company might just survive… if only Pam would allow Holly to wrestle herself.

We join the Boss Pro crew as they look toward a summer of slams and self-discovery – can our underdogs come together and come out on top to put on the show of a lifetime?

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Content Director for On Demand and Acquisitions said “’Deep Heat’ is a brilliant new addition to ITV2 and ITV Hub as we continue to bolster our scripted comedy content for younger viewers. The writers have created these brilliant and hilarious characters set in a fictional pro wrestling company.”

Louise Delamere and Stephen Mangan, Executive Producers said “We can’t wait to unleash the wonderful Deep Heat on the world – a high-energy and joyous comic celebration of wrestling, glamour and tight spandex”

‘Deep Heat’ was commissioned for ITV2 by Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Content Director for On Demand and Acquisitions with Nana Hughes, ITV’s Head of Comedy overseeing production. 

