Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan & Debbie Harry team up for ’80 For Brady’ soundtrack song

Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry are teaming up for new single ‘Gonna Be You’, taken from the upcoming Paramount Pictures film ‘80 For Brady‘.

Written by iconic songwriter Diane Warren, the song will be released on 20th January 2023 via R.A.F/BMG.

“When I wrote ‘Gonna Be You’ for ’80 For Brady’, I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women’s deep friendship,” says Warren.“Since 80 was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the 80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?!!!! Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!! I’m honored to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry on this song!! ‘Gonna Be You’ is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends!!!”

’80 For Brady’ is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play.

The film stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, with 7-time Super Bowl Champion and producer Tom Brady.

’80 For Brady’ is coming to UK cinemas soon. Watch the trailer below: