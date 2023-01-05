‘Renfield’: Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult team up for new spin on Dracula

The trailer and poster have been released for upcoming film ‘Renfield’.

In this modern monster tale of Dracula’s loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult (‘Mad Max: Fury Road’, ‘X-Men’ franchise) stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Nicolas Cage).

Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.

‘Renfield’ is directed by Chris McKay (‘The Tomorrow War’, ‘The LEGO Batman Movie’) from a screenplay by Ryan Ridley (‘Ghosted’ series, ‘Rick & Morty’ series), based on an original idea by ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘Invincible’ creator Robert Kirkman.

The film co-stars Awkwafina (‘The Farewell’, Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings’), Ben Schwartz (‘Sonic’, ‘The Afterparty’) and Adrian Martinez (‘The Secret Life of Walter Mitty’, ‘Focus’).

‘Renfield’ is produced by Skybound Entertainment partners Robert Kirkman and David Alpert (‘The Walking Dead’, ‘Invincible’), co-presidents Bryan Furst (‘Daybreakers’) and Sean Furst (‘Daybreakers’) and by Chris McKay. McKay’s producing partner Samantha Nisenboim (co-producer, ‘The Tomorrow War’) will executive produce.

Take a look at the new poster below: