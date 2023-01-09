Connect with us

Film

‘M3GAN’: two new featurettes take you inside the upcoming horror

The film arrives in cinemas on Friday.

Published

M3GAN
Credit: Universal Pictures

Two featurettes have been released ahead of the arrival of the year’s creepiest horror film ‘M3GAN’.

The first – ‘M3GAN is…’ – features the cast and crew talking about the titular character and gives glimpses of the doll in action.

The second – ‘Masters of Horror’ – features producer and story writer James Wan (‘The Conjuring’) and his collaborators producer Jason Blum and director Gerard Johnston talking about the team behind the film.

You can watch both featurettes below:

‘M3GAN is…’

‘Masters of Horror’

M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (‘Get Out’s Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.

When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, ‘The Haunting of Hill House’), Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems—a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

‘M3GAN’ is released in cinemas on 13th January 2023.

