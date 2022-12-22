‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Live Tour unveils its full celeb and pro line-up

The full line-up of celebs and pros has been unveiled for the ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ Live Tour 2023.

Fleur East and her partner Vito Coppola are joining the line-up along with Helen Skelton, who will dance with pro Kai Widdrington.

They will join Will Mellor and Nancy Xu, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin, Tyler West and Dianne Buswell, and this year’s Strictly champions Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Fleur said: “As a huge ‘Strictly’ fan, being part of the TV competition has been an unbelievable experience and I’m absolutely over the moon to have the chance to get back into those fabulous sequinned outfits for the live tour next year!”

Helen said: “’Strictly’ has been the adventure of a lifetime and I’m so happy that it will continue next year on the live tour. I’m really looking forward to seeing the fans across the country and performing my favourite dances from the series. I can’t wait!”

The couples will be joined on tour by six magnificent professional dancers – Amy Dowden, Neil Jones, Robbie Kmetoni, Jake Leigh, Luba Mushtuk and Michelle Tsiakkas. ‘Strictly’ TV judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton

Du Beke will be in tow along with anette Manrara as host.

Opening at the Utilita Arena Birmingham on 20th January, the scintillating live show will then waltz around the UK to some of the biggest entertainment venues: Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, Leeds’ First Direct Arena, the AO Arena Manchester, Sheffield’s Utilita Arena, Newcastle’s Utilita Arena, London’s O2 Arena, the SSE Arena Belfast, before culminating at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on 12th February.

For more information, dates and tickets head over to strictlycomedancinglive.com.