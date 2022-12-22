Connect with us

Maternal

TV

‘Maternal’: get your first look at the upcoming ITV medical drama

Parminder Negra leads the six-part series.

Published

ITV has debuted the trailer for its upcoming six-part medical drama ‘Maternal’.

Starring Parminder Negra, Lara Pulver and Lisa Mcgrillis, the series is written by Jacqui Honess-Martin and directed by James Griffiths.

‘Maternal’ is about three female doctors returning to post-pandemic frontline medicine after maternity leave and having to heroically balance the intense demands of the NHS and motherhood.

It explores working motherhood with wit, warmth and humour and offers a unique perspective on our beloved, overstretched NHS, and the people who hold it together. Sometimes. 

‘Maternal’ will air on ITV1 in January and the whole series will be available on ITVX after the first episode airs.

