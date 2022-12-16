Connect with us

‘Oppenheimer’: new poster debuts for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming thriller

The epic thriller stars Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt.

Published

Oppenheimer
Credit: Universal Pictures UK

A new poster has been released for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming thriller ‘Oppenheimer’.

The film stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey, Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett and Kenneth Branagh. It is written and directed by Christopher Nolan.

The IMAX-shot epic thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.

The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book ‘American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer’ by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. It is produced by Emma Thomas, Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan. 

‘Oppenheimer’ is filmed in a combination of IMAX® 65mm and 65mm large-format film photography including, for the first time ever, sections in IMAX black and white analogue photography. 

Take a look at the poster below:

Oppenheimer
Credit: Universal Pictures UK

