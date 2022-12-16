Connect with us

‘Your Place or Mine’: Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher team up for Netflix rom-com

The film also stars Jesse Williams, Zoe Chao and Steve Zahn.

Your Place or Mine
Credit: Netflix

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher are teaming up for new Netflix romantic comedy ‘Your Place or Mine’.

Debbie and Peter are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.

Written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna, the film also stars Jesse Williams, Zoe Chao, Welsey Kimmel, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell, with Tig Notaro and Steve Zahn.

It is produced by Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, and Aline Brosh McKenna.

‘Your Place or Mine’ premieres on Netflix on 10th February 2023. Take a look at the first images in our gallery below:

Credit: Netflix

